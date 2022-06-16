Air-Fryer Spaghetti Squash

This simple air-fryer spaghetti squash takes on a nice roasted flavor from the air fryer. You can enjoy it plain or dress it up with your favorite sauce or grated cheese.

Laura Kanya Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Gallery

Credit: Jacob Fox

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat air fryer to 375°F for 5 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Brush oil over squash flesh and sprinkle the squash with salt and pepper. Working in batches if necessary, place the squash, skin-side down, in the fryer basket; cook until tender, about 18 minutes.

  • Remove the squash from the air fryer. Shred the flesh with a fork and transfer to a serving dish.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/2 cup
Per Serving:
82 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 11g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 5g; fat 4g; saturated fat 1g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 1g; vitamin a iu 194IU; vitamin b3 niacin 2mg; vitamin c 3mg; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 19mg; vitamin k 2mg; sodium 267mg; calcium 38mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 20mg; phosphorus 20mg; potassium 176mg; niacin equivalents 2mg; selenium 1mcg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/02/2022