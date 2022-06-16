Air-Fryer Cabbage

Cabbage gets nice and crispy in this simple air-fryer cabbage recipe. The crumble of Parmesan and spices gets into the grooves of the cabbage, adding flavor throughout.

Laura Kanya Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
active:
5 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8

  • Preheat air fryer to 350°F for 5 minutes. Cut cabbage into 8 (2-inch) wedges, keeping core intact. Brush the wedges with oil on both sides. Mix Parmesan, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper together in a small bowl. Spoon the mixture onto 1 side of each cabbage wedge, coaxing the mixture into the grooves to help it adhere. Working in batches if necessary, arrange the wedges in the fryer basket in a single layer, Parmesan-sides up. Cook until slightly browned on the outside and tender in the middle, about 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 wedge
Per Serving:
89 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 9g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 5g; fat 5g; saturated fat 1g; mono fat 3g; cholesterol 3mg; vitamin a iu 33IU; vitamin c 66mg; vitamin d iu 1IU; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 1mg; sodium 241mg; calcium 112mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 3mg; phosphorus 30mg; potassium 310mg; selenium 1mcg.
