Air-Fryer Cabbage
Cabbage gets nice and crispy in this simple air-fryer cabbage recipe. The crumble of Parmesan and spices gets into the grooves of the cabbage, adding flavor throughout.
EatingWell.com, June 2022
Credit: Jacob Fox
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 wedge
Per Serving:
89 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 9g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 5g; fat 5g; saturated fat 1g; mono fat 3g; cholesterol 3mg; vitamin a iu 33IU; vitamin c 66mg; vitamin d iu 1IU; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 1mg; sodium 241mg; calcium 112mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 3mg; phosphorus 30mg; potassium 310mg; selenium 1mcg.