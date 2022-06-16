Air-Fryer Cabbage

Preheat air fryer to 350°F for 5 minutes. Cut cabbage into 8 (2-inch) wedges, keeping core intact. Brush the wedges with oil on both sides. Mix Parmesan, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper together in a small bowl. Spoon the mixture onto 1 side of each cabbage wedge, coaxing the mixture into the grooves to help it adhere. Working in batches if necessary, arrange the wedges in the fryer basket in a single layer, Parmesan-sides up. Cook until slightly browned on the outside and tender in the middle, about 25 minutes.