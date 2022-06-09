Calabacitas de Tapachula (Zucchini & Corn in Poblano Sauce)

Preheat broiler, with rack 2 to 3 inches from the heat source. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil. Place poblanos on the prepared baking sheet; broil, turning the peppers every 3 to 4 minutes, until blistered and completely charred on the outside, 10 to 12 minutes. (The flesh should be cooked, not burnt.) Place the roasted peppers in a plastic bag and seal it (or put them in a bowl and cover tightly with plastic wrap); let them sweat for at least 10 minutes. Then peel the peppers: holding them under a thin stream of cold running water (or working in a bowl of water), remove the charred skin with your fingers. Discard skins, stems and seeds.