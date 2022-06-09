Calabacitas de Tapachula (Zucchini & Corn in Poblano Sauce)

Mexicans prepare the trio of corn, zucchini and poblanos in every possible way, from soups and stews to quick sides like this one from the city of Tapachula in Chiapas. In this recipe, adapted from Treasures of the Mexican Table by Pati Jinich, a mixture of zucchini and corn is enveloped in a creamy poblano sauce. Think of it as a Mexican version of ratatouille, but with more texture and much quicker to make. Be careful not to overcook the zucchini, and keep the corn crunchy.

Pati Jinich
Treasures of the Mexican Table: Classic Recipes, Local Secrets

Gallery

Credit: Angie Mosier

Recipe Summary

active:
50 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Excerpted from Treasures of the Mexican Table: Classic Recipes, Local Secrets © 2021 by Pati Jinich. Photography © 2021 by Angie Mosier. Reproduced by permission of Harvest, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. All rights reserved.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat broiler, with rack 2 to 3 inches from the heat source. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil. Place poblanos on the prepared baking sheet; broil, turning the peppers every 3 to 4 minutes, until blistered and completely charred on the outside, 10 to 12 minutes. (The flesh should be cooked, not burnt.) Place the roasted peppers in a plastic bag and seal it (or put them in a bowl and cover tightly with plastic wrap); let them sweat for at least 10 minutes. Then peel the peppers: holding them under a thin stream of cold running water (or working in a bowl of water), remove the charred skin with your fingers. Discard skins, stems and seeds.

    Advertisement

  • Coarsely chop the roasted peppers and transfer to a blender or food processor. Add onion, garlic and broth (or water); puree until smooth. Set aside.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add tomatoes and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 3 minutes. Clear a space in the middle of the pan and add corn. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the corn begins to color, 2 to 3 minutes. Add zucchini, salt and pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, until the zucchini begins to soften, 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Stir in the poblano puree; bring to a medium simmer and cook until the sauce has reduced and thickened and the zucchini is tender but not mushy, 8 to 10 minutes. Scrape onto a platter, top with cheese and serve.

To make ahead

Prepare roasted poblanos (Step 1) and refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 12 hours.

Tip

If you can't find panela cheese, you can substitute queso fresco, for a more crumbly option, or Oaxaca for a mild, melty option.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3/4 cup
Per Serving:
161 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 13g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 7g; fat 10g; saturated fat 4g; mono fat 1g; poly fat 3g; cholesterol 13mg; vitamin a iu 623IU; vitamin b3 niacin 2mg; vitamin c 62mg; vitamin e iu 2IU; folate 49mg; vitamin k 11mg; sodium 400mg; calcium 137mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 39mg; phosphorus 86mg; potassium 544mg; zinc 1mg; niacin equivalents 2mg; selenium 1mcg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/02/2022