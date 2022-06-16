Air-Fryer Carrots

Air-fryer carrots are an easy side dish that pairs with just about everything. Here the carrots are tossed with a touch of brown sugar and spices, with Parmesan cheese adding a savory note.

Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Credit: Jacob Fox

5 mins
20 mins
6

  • Preheat air fryer to 400°F for 5 minutes. Lightly coat the fryer basket with cooking spray.

  • Combine carrots, Parmesan, oil, brown sugar, tarragon, paprika, salt and pepper in a medium bowl; toss to coat. Working in batches if necessary, add the carrots to the fryer basket and cook for 6 minutes. Flip the carrots and cook until tender and browned, about 6 minutes more.

1/3 cup
68 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 9g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 5g; added sugar 1g; fat 3g; saturated fat 1g; mono fat 2g; cholesterol 1mg; vitamin a iu 12743IU; vitamin b3 niacin 1mg; vitamin c 5mg; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 15mg; vitamin k 10mg; sodium 275mg; calcium 49mg; magnesium 11mg; phosphorus 40mg; potassium 254mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; selenium 1mcg.
