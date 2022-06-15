Apple-Cider Vinaigrette

This light, garlicky apple-cider vinaigrette tastes great with all manner of greens: delicate greens, peppery greens like arugula and hardy greens like kale.

Britney Victoria Alston Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Credit: Jacob Fox

5 mins
5 mins
6

  • Combine vinegar, oil, maple syrup, mustard, garlic, salt and pepper in a jar. Cover tightly and shake until well combined.

To make ahead

Refrigerate for up to 1 week. Let come to room temperature before serving, or remove the lid, microwave for up to 1 minute and shake again to combine.

2 Tbsp.
97 calories; carbohydrates 3g; sugars 2g; added sugar 2g; fat 9g; saturated fat 1g; mono fat 7g; poly fat 1g; vitamin a iu 1IU; vitamin e iu 2IU; sodium 118mg; calcium 6mg; magnesium 2mg; phosphorus 2mg; potassium 20mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g.
