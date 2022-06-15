Air-Fryer Empanadas
These air-fryer empanadas cook up golden-crisp in the air fryer. The simple filling of peppers and ground beef pairs beautifully with bright and herby chimichurri sauce.
EatingWell.com, June 2022
Credit: Jacob Fox
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Equipment
4 1/2-inch biscuit cutter
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 empanada
Per Serving:
200 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 20g; sugars 1g; fat 12g; saturated fat 5g; mono fat 1g; cholesterol 35mg; vitamin a iu 262IU; vitamin b3 niacin 1mg; vitamin b12 1mcg; vitamin c 8mg; vitamin d iu 4IU; folate 7mg; vitamin k 1mg; sodium 312mg; calcium 7mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 6mg; phosphorus 47mg; potassium 90mg; zinc 1mg; niacin equivalents 2mg; selenium 5mcg.