Air-Fryer Empanadas

These air-fryer empanadas cook up golden-crisp in the air fryer. The simple filling of peppers and ground beef pairs beautifully with bright and herby chimichurri sauce.

Laura Kanya Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Credit: Jacob Fox

active:
20 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
12

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and bell pepper and cook until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add beef and cook, stirring with a wooden spoon to crumble, until browned, about 5 minutes. Add taco seasoning, salt and pepper; cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Remove from heat and let cool for 10 minutes.

  • Preheat air fryer to 400°F for 5 minutes. Whisk egg and water in small bowl; set aside.

  • On a lightly floured surface, roll pie crusts into 11-inch circles. Using a biscuit cutter, cut 4 (4 1/2-inch) rounds from each pie crust.

  • Place 2 tablespoons beef filling in the center of each round. Brush egg wash around the edge of each crust and fold the dough in half, covering the filling. Crimp or pleat the edges to seal.

  • Coat the air-fryer basket with cooking spray. Place 6 empanadas in the basket. Brush the empanadas with egg wash and cook until golden brown, 8 to 12 minutes. Repeat with the remaining empanadas. Serve with chimichurri sauce, if desired.

4 1/2-inch biscuit cutter

Serving Size:
1 empanada
Per Serving:
200 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 20g; sugars 1g; fat 12g; saturated fat 5g; mono fat 1g; cholesterol 35mg; vitamin a iu 262IU; vitamin b3 niacin 1mg; vitamin b12 1mcg; vitamin c 8mg; vitamin d iu 4IU; folate 7mg; vitamin k 1mg; sodium 312mg; calcium 7mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 6mg; phosphorus 47mg; potassium 90mg; zinc 1mg; niacin equivalents 2mg; selenium 5mcg.
