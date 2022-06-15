Air-Fryer Baby Potatoes

These savory air-fryer potatoes are crispy on the outside and make a perfect no-fuss side dish that pairs well with just about everything while freeing up your oven.

Laura Kanya Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Credit: Jacob Fox

active:
5 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat air fryer to 375°F for 5 minutes. Combine potatoes, Parmesan, rosemary, oil, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper in a medium bowl; toss well to coat.

  • Lightly coat the fryer basket with cooking spray. Working in batches if necessary, place the potatoes in the fryer basket and cook for 20 minutes. Shake the basket to toss the potatoes. Return to the air fryer and cook until the potatoes are golden and tender, about 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/2 cup
Per Serving:
126 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 19g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 2g; fat 5g; saturated fat 1g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 1g; cholesterol 2mg; vitamin a iu 46IU; vitamin b3 niacin 1mg; vitamin c 10mg; vitamin d iu 1IU; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 21mg; vitamin k 3mg; sodium 369mg; calcium 45mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 27mg; phosphorus 88mg; potassium 522mg; zinc 1mg; niacin equivalents 2mg; selenium 1mcg.
