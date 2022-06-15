Air-Fryer Pork Tenderloin

This air-fryer pork tenderloin is tender and full of flavor from the sweet and tangy rub. Depending on the size of your air fryer, you may need to cut the tenderloin in half before cooking.

Laura Kanya Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

5 mins
25 mins
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat air fryer to 400°F for 5 minutes.

  • Whisk brown sugar, mustard, vinegar, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, salt and pepper together in a small bowl.

  • Pat pork dry with paper towels. (If using a small air fryer, cut the pork in half crosswise.) Rub the spice mixture onto the pork and place in the fryer basket. Cook until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 145°F, 15 to 18 minutes. Let rest for 5 minutes before slicing.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3 oz.
Per Serving:
144 calories; protein 24g; carbohydrates 4g; sugars 4g; added sugar 3g; fat 3g; saturated fat 1g; mono fat 1g; cholesterol 74mg; vitamin a iu 142IU; vitamin b1 thiamin 1mg; vitamin b3 niacin 8mg; vitamin b12 1mcg; vitamin d iu 9IU; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 1mg; vitamin k 1mg; sodium 413mg; calcium 12mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 33mg; phosphorus 284mg; potassium 475mg; zinc 2mg; niacin equivalents 12mg; selenium 35mcg.
