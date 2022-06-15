Air-Fryer Hash Browns

Air-fryer hash-brown potatoes will forever change how you cook hash browns. With less mess and a crispier crust, these air-fryer hash browns are sure to become a breakfast staple. The cheese not only helps the potatoes bind together, but it also adds a boost of flavor to each bite.

Devon O'Brien Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Gallery

Credit: Jacob Fox

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat air fryer to 400°F for 10 minutes. Lightly coat the air-fryer basket with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, combine hash browns, bell peppers, onion, Cheddar, oil, paprika, salt and pepper in a large bowl.

  • Working in batches if necessary, add the hash-brown mixture to the basket and spread in an even layer about 1/2-inch thick. Cook until crispy, 15 to 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/2 cup
Per Serving:
178 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 14g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 2g; fat 11g; saturated fat 4g; mono fat 5g; poly fat 1g; cholesterol 19mg; vitamin a iu 668IU; vitamin c 18mg; vitamin d iu 5IU; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 12mg; vitamin k 1mg; sodium 236mg; calcium 137mg; magnesium 8mg; phosphorus 91mg; potassium 280mg; zinc 1mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 2mg; selenium 5mcg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/02/2022