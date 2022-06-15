Air-Fryer Hash Browns
Air-fryer hash-brown potatoes will forever change how you cook hash browns. With less mess and a crispier crust, these air-fryer hash browns are sure to become a breakfast staple. The cheese not only helps the potatoes bind together, but it also adds a boost of flavor to each bite.
EatingWell.com, June 2022
Gallery
Credit: Jacob Fox
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1/2 cup
Per Serving:
178 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 14g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 2g; fat 11g; saturated fat 4g; mono fat 5g; poly fat 1g; cholesterol 19mg; vitamin a iu 668IU; vitamin c 18mg; vitamin d iu 5IU; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 12mg; vitamin k 1mg; sodium 236mg; calcium 137mg; magnesium 8mg; phosphorus 91mg; potassium 280mg; zinc 1mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 2mg; selenium 5mcg.