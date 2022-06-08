Apple-Pie Baked Oats

Slices of these apple-pie baked oats make a great snack or midday pick-me-up, with an added energy boost coming from vanilla protein powder. If you individually wrap the slices, they make an excellent grab-and-go breakfast. Servings may also be reheated in a toaster oven or microwave.

Jessica Ball, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Credit: Casey Barber

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Melt butter in a 10-inch skillet over medium-low heat. Add sliced apples and cook, stirring, until well coated, 1 to 2 minutes. Add cinnamon; cook, stirring, until the cinnamon is toasted and fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Add brown sugar; cook, stirring frequently, until the apples are soft, 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Whisk milk and eggs in a large bowl. Stir in oats, protein powder, chia seeds and baking powder. Add the apple mixture and stir to combine.

  • Transfer the batter to the prepared baking dish, spreading it evenly. Bake until golden brown on the edges, 30 to 35 minutes. Place the pan on a wire rack to cool slightly, about 10 minutes, before cutting into 6 slices. Top each serving with a dollop of yogurt and/or a drizzle of maple syrup, if desired.

To make ahead

Wrap cooled slices and refrigerate for up to 5 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 slice
Per Serving:
361 calories; protein 12g; carbohydrates 53g; dietary fiber 7g; sugars 22g; added sugar 9g; fat 12g; saturated fat 5g; mono fat 4g; poly fat 3g; cholesterol 84mg; vitamin a iu 383IU; vitamin b3 niacin 1mg; vitamin b12 1mcg; vitamin c 4mg; vitamin d iu 55IU; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 16mg; vitamin k 2mg; sodium 148mg; calcium 216mg; chromium 1mcg; iron 2mg; magnesium 68mg; phosphorus 315mg; potassium 403mg; zinc 1mg; omega 3 fatty acid 1g; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 2mg; selenium 10mcg.
