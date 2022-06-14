White Balsamic Vinaigrette

This white-balsamic dressing is perfect when you want the sweet-tart flavor of balsamic vinegar without the dark color. This dressing will work well on any salad, but pairs particularly well with fruit.

Britney Victoria Alston Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Credit: Fred Hardy

5 mins
5 mins
6

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine vinegar, oil, maple syrup, mustard, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper in a mason jar. Cover tightly and shake until well combined.

To make ahead

Refrigerate for up to 1 week.

Nutrition Facts

2 Tbsp.
103 calories; carbohydrates 5g; sugars 5g; added sugar 2g; fat 9g; saturated fat 1g; mono fat 7g; poly fat 1g; vitamin a iu 1IU; vitamin e iu 2IU; sodium 117mg; calcium 4mg; magnesium 1mg; potassium 12mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g.
