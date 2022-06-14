Cilantro-Lime Shrimp Bowl

1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This cilantro-lime shrimp bowl has tons of flavor and texture. The cilantro-lime shrimp is tangy and fresh, with brown rice and creamy avocado to balance the flavor. The two-chile cream sauce is easy to make and brings all the flavors of this bowl dinner together.

Amanda Stanfield Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

active:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine black beans, corn and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Set aside.

  • Combine Hatch chiles, yogurt, serrano, 1 tablespoon oil, 1 tablespoon lime juice, 1/2 tablespoon garlic and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a blender; process until smooth, about 1 minute. Set the yogurt sauce aside.

  • Toss shrimp with the remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons garlic and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the shrimp in a single layer and cook, undisturbed, for 4 minutes. Add lime zest, cilantro and the remaining 3 tablespoons lime juice; stir to combine. Cook, stirring often, until the shrimp are opaque, 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Divide rice, shrimp, black bean mixture and avocado evenly among 4 bowls and drizzle with yogurt sauce. Garnish with additional cilantro and serve with lime wedges, if desired.

Serving Size:
about 4 shrimp, 1/2 cup brown rice, 1/2 cup black bean mixture & 2 Tbsp. yogurt sauce
Per Serving:
541 calories; protein 27g; carbohydrates 55g; dietary fiber 11g; sugars 4g; fat 23g; saturated fat 3g; mono fat 13g; poly fat 3g; cholesterol 145mg; vitamin a iu 542IU; vitamin b3 niacin 7mg; vitamin b12 1mcg; vitamin c 24mg; vitamin d iu 2IU; vitamin e iu 4IU; folate 106mg; vitamin k 18mg; sodium 672mg; calcium 147mg; chromium 1mcg; iron 3mg; magnesium 143mg; phosphorus 543mg; potassium 858mg; zinc 3mg; omega 6 fatty acid 3g; niacin equivalents 10mg; selenium 42mcg.
