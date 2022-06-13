Instant-Pot Chicken Burrito Bowl
This Instant-Pot chicken burrito bowl has all the fixings of a hearty burrito without the wrap. Chicken cooked in the Instant Pot is tender, and here it takes on the flavors of fire-roasted diced tomatoes and spices.
EatingWell.com, June 2022
Gallery
Credit: Greg Dupree
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
To make ahead
Refrigerate chicken in liquid in an airtight container for up to 3 days. (Storing in cooking liquid helps ensure that the chicken remains moist and flavorful.)
Equipment
Electric pressure cooker
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:about 1 cup chicken mixture, 1/2 cup rice, 1/4 cup black beans, 1/4 cup corn, 1/4 cup avocado, 1 Tbsp. cilantro & 2 Tbsp. cheese
Per Serving:
565 calories; protein 35g; carbohydrates 57g; dietary fiber 11g; sugars 7g; fat 22g; saturated fat 5g; mono fat 13g; poly fat 3g; cholesterol 72mg; vitamin a iu 744IU; vitamin b3 niacin 14mg; vitamin b12 1mcg; vitamin c 28mg; vitamin d iu 19IU; vitamin e iu 4IU; folate 75mg; vitamin k 18mg; sodium 701mg; calcium 176mg; chromium 1mcg; iron 4mg; magnesium 121mg; phosphorus 393mg; potassium 832mg; zinc 3mg; omega 6 fatty acid 3g; niacin equivalents 20mg; selenium 30mcg.