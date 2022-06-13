Instant-Pot Chicken Burrito Bowl

This Instant-Pot chicken burrito bowl has all the fixings of a hearty burrito without the wrap. Chicken cooked in the Instant Pot is tender, and here it takes on the flavors of fire-roasted diced tomatoes and spices.

Liv Dansky Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Gallery

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Select Sauté setting on a programmable pressure multicooker (such as Instant Pot; times, instructions and settings may vary according to cooker brand or model). Select High temperature setting, add 1 tablespoon oil to the cooker and allow to preheat for 1 to 2 minutes. Add chicken; cook, turning once, until golden brown on both sides, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer the chicken to a plate.

  • Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil to the cooker and stir in onion. Cook, stirring often, until translucent, 2 to 5 minutes. Stir in garlic, cumin, coriander, oregano, salt and pepper; cook, stirring constantly, until aromatic, about 30 seconds. Add tomatoes and stir to combine. Return the chicken to the cooker. Press Cancel.

  • Cover the cooker and lock the lid in place. Turn the steam release handle to Sealing position. Select Manual/Pressure Cook setting. Select High pressure for 7 minutes. (It will take 6 to 8 minutes for the cooker to come up to pressure before cooking begins.)

  • When cooking is complete, carefully turn the steam release handle to Venting position and let the steam fully escape (the float valve will drop; this will take 2 to 3 minutes). Check that an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest portion of the chicken registers at least 165°F.

  • Shred the chicken using two forks (this can be done in the cooker for ease). Divide rice evenly among 4 bowls. Top evenly with chicken, black beans, corn, avocado, cilantro and queso fresco. Serve with lime wedges, if desired.

To make ahead

Refrigerate chicken in liquid in an airtight container for up to 3 days. (Storing in cooking liquid helps ensure that the chicken remains moist and flavorful.)

Equipment

Electric pressure cooker

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 cup chicken mixture, 1/2 cup rice, 1/4 cup black beans, 1/4 cup corn, 1/4 cup avocado, 1 Tbsp. cilantro & 2 Tbsp. cheese
Per Serving:
565 calories; protein 35g; carbohydrates 57g; dietary fiber 11g; sugars 7g; fat 22g; saturated fat 5g; mono fat 13g; poly fat 3g; cholesterol 72mg; vitamin a iu 744IU; vitamin b3 niacin 14mg; vitamin b12 1mcg; vitamin c 28mg; vitamin d iu 19IU; vitamin e iu 4IU; folate 75mg; vitamin k 18mg; sodium 701mg; calcium 176mg; chromium 1mcg; iron 4mg; magnesium 121mg; phosphorus 393mg; potassium 832mg; zinc 3mg; omega 6 fatty acid 3g; niacin equivalents 20mg; selenium 30mcg.
