This turned out excellent and made for really great leftovers too. I made one rather major change -while adding the meatballs, I realized to cover the whole dish I was going to have to space them out an awful lot and there would be a high pasta to meatball ratio. So I went ahead and doubled the meatball portion to 2 pounds, doubling everything in that part of the recipe. End result was fantastic, and if making it again, I'd double the meatball portion again. Fresh basil gives it a nice flavor and I'd recommend not skipping that part. This was a quick and easy meal and made a week's worth of leftover to bring to work. Bookmarked and will make again.