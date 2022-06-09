Easy Baked Meatballs
These easy baked meatballs cook quickly in the oven thanks to their small size, yet remain moist and tender. Jazzing up a can of reduced-sodium marinara with shallots and fresh herbs helps keep sodium in check while adding flavor to this family-friendly dish.
EatingWell.com, June 2022
Gallery
Credit: Greg Dupree
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
To make ahead
Prepare meatballs through Step 2, cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:4 meatballs & 1/4 cup sauce
Per Serving:
262 calories; protein 21g; carbohydrates 12g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 4g; fat 14g; saturated fat 5g; mono fat 5g; poly fat 1g; trans fatty acid 1g; cholesterol 81mg; vitamin a iu 298IU; vitamin b3 niacin 4mg; vitamin b12 2mcg; vitamin c 4mg; vitamin d iu 9IU; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 13mg; vitamin k 6mg; sodium 452mg; calcium 74mg; iron 3mg; magnesium 22mg; phosphorus 197mg; potassium 333mg; zinc 4mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 7mg; selenium 17mcg.