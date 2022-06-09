Easy Baked Meatballs

These easy baked meatballs cook quickly in the oven thanks to their small size, yet remain moist and tender. Jazzing up a can of reduced-sodium marinara with shallots and fresh herbs helps keep sodium in check while adding flavor to this family-friendly dish.

Amanda Stanfield Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Gallery

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil and coat with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Place ground beef, breadcrumbs, 1/4 cup shallots, Parmesan, egg, broth, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Mix well with a fork or your hands until well combined, but do not overmix. Shape the mixture into 32 (1-inch) meatballs and place on the prepared baking sheet. Bake until lightly browned and a thermometer inserted in the center of the meatballs registers 160°F, about 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add crushed red pepper and the remaining 1/4 cup shallots; cook, stirring occasionally, until the shallots are softened and the mixture is fragrant, about 2 minutes. Stir in marinara, oregano and basil and bring to a simmer. Cover, reduce heat to low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the flavors meld, 8 to 10 minutes.

  • Serve the meatballs with the sauce; garnish with additional basil and Parmesan, if desired.

To make ahead

Prepare meatballs through Step 2, cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
4 meatballs & 1/4 cup sauce
Per Serving:
262 calories; protein 21g; carbohydrates 12g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 4g; fat 14g; saturated fat 5g; mono fat 5g; poly fat 1g; trans fatty acid 1g; cholesterol 81mg; vitamin a iu 298IU; vitamin b3 niacin 4mg; vitamin b12 2mcg; vitamin c 4mg; vitamin d iu 9IU; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 13mg; vitamin k 6mg; sodium 452mg; calcium 74mg; iron 3mg; magnesium 22mg; phosphorus 197mg; potassium 333mg; zinc 4mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 7mg; selenium 17mcg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/02/2022