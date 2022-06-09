Vegetarian Protein Bowl

This vegetarian protein bowl has everything you need for a complete meal in one bowl. Beans not only boost protein, but also add creaminess to the farro mixture. Chimichurri sauce brightens the dish.

Ali Ramee Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Credit: Fred Hardy

active:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Bring water to a boil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat; stir in farro. Return to a boil; reduce heat to medium and cook at a low boil, undisturbed, until the grains have expanded but are still al dente, about 30 minutes, stirring in cannellini beans during the last 5 minutes of cooking. Remove from heat and drain. Cover to keep warm.

  • Meanwhile, place cauliflower florets and sweet potato on the prepared baking sheet. Drizzle with 1 1/2 tablespoons oil and sprinkle with 1 1/2 teaspoons lemon-pepper and 1/4 teaspoon salt; toss well to coat and spread evenly on the pan. Combine broccolini, 1/2 tablespoon oil and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon lemon-pepper in a medium bowl and toss to coat; set aside. Roast the sweet potato and cauliflower until almost tender, about 20 minutes. Remove from oven and push the sweet potatoes and cauliflower to one side. Add the broccolini to other side of the pan; roast until the vegetables are tender and lightly charred, about 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, stir parsley, cilantro, vinegar, garlic, crushed red pepper, olives and the remaining 1/4 cup oil and 1/2 teaspoon salt together in a small bowl to make chimichurri. Stir 1/4 cup of the chimichurri into the farro mixture.

  • Divide the farro mixture among 4 bowls and top evenly with roasted vegetables; drizzle with the remaining 1/4 cup chimichurri.

Parchment paper

Serving Size:
1 cup farro mixture, 1 1/4 cups vegetables & 1 Tbsp. chimichurri
Per Serving:
572 calories; protein 17g; carbohydrates 78g; dietary fiber 13g; sugars 7g; fat 24g; saturated fat 3g; mono fat 16g; poly fat 2g; vitamin a iu 13126IU; vitamin b1 thiamin 1mg; vitamin b3 niacin 1mg; vitamin c 103mg; vitamin e iu 5IU; folate 82mg; vitamin k 144mg; sodium 752mg; calcium 171mg; iron 4mg; magnesium 86mg; phosphorus 167mg; potassium 993mg; zinc 2mg; omega 6 fatty acid 2g; niacin equivalents 2mg; selenium 1mcg.
