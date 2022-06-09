Breakfast Bowl with Egg, Spinach & Feta
This breakfast bowl with eggs, spinach and sesame-crusted feta is absolutely delicious. The sesame seeds add nuttiness and crunch to the feta, while the inside remains soft and creamy. If you're in a pinch for time, you can skip the step of cooking the feta, and use toasted sesame and crumbled feta as a garnish instead.
EatingWell.com, June 2022
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 egg, 1/2 cup quinoa, 1/4 cup spinach, 1/4 cup tomatoes & 1 1/4 oz. feta
Per Serving:
373 calories; protein 18g; carbohydrates 25g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 4g; fat 23g; saturated fat 8g; mono fat 10g; poly fat 3g; cholesterol 241mg; vitamin a iu 3063IU; vitamin b3 niacin 1mg; vitamin b12 1mcg; vitamin c 17mg; vitamin d iu 52IU; vitamin e iu 4IU; folate 83mg; vitamin k 174mg; sodium 514mg; calcium 262mg; chromium 1mcg; iron 4mg; magnesium 102mg; phosphorus 381mg; potassium 359mg; zinc 3mg; omega 6 fatty acid 3g; niacin equivalents 5mg; selenium 25mcg.