Breakfast Bowl with Egg, Spinach & Feta

This breakfast bowl with eggs, spinach and sesame-crusted feta is absolutely delicious. The sesame seeds add nuttiness and crunch to the feta, while the inside remains soft and creamy. If you're in a pinch for time, you can skip the step of cooking the feta, and use toasted sesame and crumbled feta as a garnish instead.

Liv Dansky Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

20 mins
30 mins
4

  • Beat 1 egg in a small bowl. Spread sesame seeds on a small plate. Dip feta in the egg, allowing excess to drip off (discard excess egg). Dredge the feta in the sesame seeds, gently turning until fully coated (discard excess seeds). Transfer the coated feta to a small plate and freeze for at least 10 minutes or up to 30 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Crack the remaining 4 eggs into the pan; cook until the whites are set but the yolks are still runny, 2 to 4 minutes. Season with a pinch of salt and pepper to taste. Transfer the eggs to a plate and cover to keep warm.

  • Add spinach and lemon juice to the pan; cook over medium heat, stirring often, until the spinach is wilted, about 2 minutes. Transfer the spinach to a small plate.

  • Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in the skillet over medium heat. Add the chilled feta and cook, turning once, until both larger sides are golden brown; 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a cutting board and cut into bite-size pieces.

  • Divide quinoa among 4 bowls. Top each with an egg, spinach, tomatoes, lemon zest and sesame-crusted feta.

1 egg, 1/2 cup quinoa, 1/4 cup spinach, 1/4 cup tomatoes & 1 1/4 oz. feta
373 calories; protein 18g; carbohydrates 25g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 4g; fat 23g; saturated fat 8g; mono fat 10g; poly fat 3g; cholesterol 241mg; vitamin a iu 3063IU; vitamin b3 niacin 1mg; vitamin b12 1mcg; vitamin c 17mg; vitamin d iu 52IU; vitamin e iu 4IU; folate 83mg; vitamin k 174mg; sodium 514mg; calcium 262mg; chromium 1mcg; iron 4mg; magnesium 102mg; phosphorus 381mg; potassium 359mg; zinc 3mg; omega 6 fatty acid 3g; niacin equivalents 5mg; selenium 25mcg.
