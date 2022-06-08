Tomato Jam

This tomato jam has a pleasant hit of heat from crushed red pepper and warm undertones from cloves and cinnamon. The brown sugar and lime juice balance out the flavor. Serve this easy tomato jam with cheese or use it as a spread in a wrap or sandwich.

Pam Lolley Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Credit: Fred Hardy

20 mins
4 hrs 20 mins
16

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine tomatoes, brown sugar, vinegar, lime zest, lime juice, salt, crushed red pepper, cloves and cinnamon stick in a large nonreactive saucepan; bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the mixture thickens and becomes syrupy, 50 to 60 minutes. Remove and discard the cinnamon stick and cloves.

  • Working in batches, if needed, pour the tomato mixture into a blender. Secure the lid on the blender and remove the center piece to allow steam to escape. Place a clean towel over the opening. Process until mostly smooth, 5 to 10 seconds. (Use caution when blending hot liquids.) Transfer to a pint-size mason jar. Let stand, uncovered, to cool to room temperature, about 1 hour. Screw on the lid and refrigerate until completely cold, about 2 hours.

To make ahead

Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 month.

Equipment

Pint-size mason jar

Nutrition Facts

2 Tbsp.
76 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 19g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 18g; added sugar 17g; vitamin a iu 455IU; vitamin c 9mg; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 8mg; vitamin k 4mg; sodium 80mg; calcium 20mg; magnesium 8mg; phosphorus 14mg; potassium 150mg.
