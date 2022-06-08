Tomato Jam
This tomato jam has a pleasant hit of heat from crushed red pepper and warm undertones from cloves and cinnamon. The brown sugar and lime juice balance out the flavor. Serve this easy tomato jam with cheese or use it as a spread in a wrap or sandwich.
EatingWell.com, June 2022
Gallery
Credit: Fred Hardy
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
To make ahead
Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 month.
Equipment
Pint-size mason jar
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:2 Tbsp.
Per Serving:
76 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 19g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 18g; added sugar 17g; vitamin a iu 455IU; vitamin c 9mg; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 8mg; vitamin k 4mg; sodium 80mg; calcium 20mg; magnesium 8mg; phosphorus 14mg; potassium 150mg.