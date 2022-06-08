Seitan Chicken

This seitan chicken recipe is flavored with poultry seasoning and cooked in no-chicken broth, giving it a rich, savory flavor. If you can't find no-chicken broth, vegetable broth will work well too.

Melissa Gray Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk together vital wheat gluten, nutritional yeast, onion powder, garlic powder, poultry seasoning and salt in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook. Add 1 1/2 cups broth; beat on medium speed until elastic, about 3 minutes, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed. Increase speed to medium-high and beat for 1 minute. Shape the mixture into 2 (3-by-5-inch) loaves (about 1 inch thick); place in a large saucepan.

  • Add the remaining 2 1/2 cups broth and enough water to just cover the loaves; bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer, undisturbed, until firm, about 30 minutes. Remove from heat, uncover and let stand for 15 minutes. Use a slotted spatula to remove the loaves; discard the broth mixture. Slice and serve warm, grilled or seared, or let cool completely, about 1 hour, wrap tightly and refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 1 month.

To make ahead

Cool completely, about 1 hour, wrap tightly in plastic wrap and refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 1 month.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 3 oz.
Per Serving:
141 calories; protein 25g; carbohydrates 7g; dietary fiber 2g; fat 1g; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 75IU; vitamin b1 thiamin 3mg; vitamin b3 niacin 12mg; vitamin b12 4mcg; folate 1mg; vitamin k 2mg; sodium 272mg; calcium 22mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 18mg; phosphorus 81mg; potassium 104mg; zinc 1mg; niacin equivalents 12mg.
