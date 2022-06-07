Fire-Roasted Tomatoes
Fire-roasted tomatoes are a nice alternative to canned tomatoes. Grilling tomatoes brings out their natural sweetness and intensifies their flavor. No grill? No problem! You can get similar results by roasting them in your oven.
EatingWell.com, June 2022
Gallery
Credit: Greg Dupree
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tip
No grill? You can roast tomatoes in the oven instead. Preheat oven to 450°F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil. Halve tomatoes lengthwise and scrape out seeds; discard seeds. Toss the tomatoes with oil, salt and pepper. Place, cut-side up, on the prepared baking sheet. Roast until starting to brown, about 30 minutes. Flip and continue roasting until nicely browned and tender, 5 to 10 minutes more. Let stand until cool enough to handle, about 5 minutes. Continue with Step 3 above.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1/4 cup
Per Serving:
29 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 3g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 2g; fat 2g; mono fat 1g; vitamin a iu 591IU; vitamin b3 niacin 1mg; vitamin c 10mg; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 11mg; vitamin k 6mg; sodium 76mg; calcium 8mg; chromium 1mcg; magnesium 8mg; phosphorus 17mg; potassium 169mg; niacin equivalents 1mg.