Fire-Roasted Tomatoes

Fire-roasted tomatoes are a nice alternative to canned tomatoes. Grilling tomatoes brings out their natural sweetness and intensifies their flavor. No grill? No problem! You can get similar results by roasting them in your oven.

Julia Levy Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

20 mins
35 mins
8

  • Preheat grill to medium (350°F to 400°F). (No grill? See Tip.) Toss tomatoes, oil, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Oil the grill rack by holding an oil-soaked paper towel with tongs. Place the tomatoes on the oiled rack and grill until charred on 2 or 3 sides, about 4 minutes per side.

  • Return the tomatoes to the bowl and cover with plastic wrap or a towel; let stand until cool enough to handle, about 5 minutes.

  • Peel off and discard skins. Chop the tomatoes as desired.

No grill? You can roast tomatoes in the oven instead. Preheat oven to 450°F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil. Halve tomatoes lengthwise and scrape out seeds; discard seeds. Toss the tomatoes with oil, salt and pepper. Place, cut-side up, on the prepared baking sheet. Roast until starting to brown, about 30 minutes. Flip and continue roasting until nicely browned and tender, 5 to 10 minutes more. Let stand until cool enough to handle, about 5 minutes. Continue with Step 3 above.

1/4 cup
29 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 3g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 2g; fat 2g; mono fat 1g; vitamin a iu 591IU; vitamin b3 niacin 1mg; vitamin c 10mg; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 11mg; vitamin k 6mg; sodium 76mg; calcium 8mg; chromium 1mcg; magnesium 8mg; phosphorus 17mg; potassium 169mg; niacin equivalents 1mg.
