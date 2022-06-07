Seitan Steak

Add the remaining 2 1/2 cups broth and enough water to just cover the loaves; bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer, undisturbed, until firm, about 30 minutes. Use a slotted spatula to transfer the loaves to a small shallow dish; discard the broth mixture. Whisk brown sugar and the remaining 1/4 cup Worcestershire and 1 teaspoon liquid smoke together in a small bowl; pour over the loaves. Let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes, flipping once and spooning the sauce mixture over the loaves occasionally. Slice and serve warm, grilled or seared, or let cool completely, about 1 hour, wrap tightly and refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 1 month.