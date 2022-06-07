Seitan Steak

These seitan steaks are a nice alternative to meat and can be made ahead. Once cooked, they can be sliced and grilled or seared and smothered in your favorite sauce. The cumin, liquid smoke and vegetarian Worcestershire sauce combine to give these steaks a savory flavor.

Melissa Gray Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

45 mins
1 hr 5 mins
8

  • Whisk vital wheat gluten, nutritional yeast, onion powder and cumin together in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook. Add 1 1/2 cups broth, 1 tablespoon Worcestershire and 1 teaspoon liquid smoke; beat on medium speed until elastic, about 3 minutes, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed. Increase speed to medium-high and beat for 1 minute. Shape into 2 (3-by-5-inch) loaves (about 1 inch thick) and place in a large saucepan.

  • Add the remaining 2 1/2 cups broth and enough water to just cover the loaves; bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer, undisturbed, until firm, about 30 minutes. Use a slotted spatula to transfer the loaves to a small shallow dish; discard the broth mixture. Whisk brown sugar and the remaining 1/4 cup Worcestershire and 1 teaspoon liquid smoke together in a small bowl; pour over the loaves. Let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes, flipping once and spooning the sauce mixture over the loaves occasionally. Slice and serve warm, grilled or seared, or let cool completely, about 1 hour, wrap tightly and refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 1 month.

Let cool completely, about 1 hour; wrap tightly in plastic wrap and refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 1 month.

Regular Worcestershire sauce contains anchovies and is not vegetarian. Look for vegetarian Worcestershire sauce, such as Annie's, which is flavored with molasses, soy sauce and vinegar. Find it near other bottled sauces in natural-foods stores or in the natural-foods section of well-stocked supermarkets.

about 3 oz.
146 calories; protein 25g; carbohydrates 8g; dietary fiber 2g; fat 1g; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 2IU; vitamin b1 thiamin 3mg; vitamin b3 niacin 12mg; vitamin b12 4mcg; sodium 310mg; calcium 21mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 17mg; phosphorus 73mg; potassium 88mg; zinc 1mg; niacin equivalents 12mg.
