Air-Fryer Mushrooms

These air-fryer mushrooms are simple yet flavorful. The Worcestershire sauce adds a savory flavor. They crisp up on the outside but remain soft in the middle. The addition of the fresh herbs helps to lighten the dish.

Laura Kanya Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Gallery

Credit: Jacob Fox

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat air fryer to 400°F for 5 minutes. Stir oil, lemon juice, Worcestershire, onion powder, salt and pepper together in a large bowl. Add mushroom slices and toss to coat.

    Advertisement

  • Working in batches if necessary, arrange the mushroom slices in a single layer in the fryer basket. Cook, flipping once until golden brown, 15 to 17 minutes. Sprinkle with herbs before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1/3 cup
Per Serving:
105 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 7g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 3g; fat 7g; saturated fat 1g; mono fat 5g; poly fat 1g; vitamin a iu 83IU; vitamin b3 niacin 4mg; vitamin c 5mg; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 28mg; vitamin k 16mg; sodium 341mg; calcium 17mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 2mg; phosphorus 5mg; potassium 598mg; zinc 1mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 4mg; selenium 15mcg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/02/2022