Air-Fryer Meatloaf

Air-fryer meatloaf is perfect for those who like a crispy outside and tender juicy inside. This air-fryer meatloaf recipe has the classic flavors of Worcestershire sauce and onion, with a ketchup coating on top.

Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Credit: Jacob Fox

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat air fryer to 350°F for 5 minutes. Combine ground beef, ground pork, egg, panko, onion, parsley, Worcestershire, garlic, salt, pepper and 3 tablespoons ketchup in a large bowl; mix until well combined. Divide the mixture in half and form each half into a loaf (3-by-6-by-1 1/2 inches).

  • Place the meatloaves in the air-fryer basket. Cook until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center registers 155°F, about 25 minutes. Brush the meatloaves with the remaining 2 tablespoons ketchup. Continue cooking until an instant-read thermometer registers 165°F, about 3 minutes. Let the meatloaves rest for 5 minutes before slicing.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 slices
Per Serving:
255 calories; protein 24g; carbohydrates 11g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 4g; added sugar 3g; fat 13g; saturated fat 5g; mono fat 5g; poly fat 1g; cholesterol 104mg; vitamin a iu 342IU; vitamin b3 niacin 4mg; vitamin b12 2mcg; vitamin c 6mg; vitamin d iu 14IU; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 16mg; vitamin k 43mg; sodium 476mg; calcium 32mg; chromium 2mcg; iron 3mg; magnesium 24mg; phosphorus 194mg; potassium 376mg; zinc 5mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 7mg; selenium 24mcg.
