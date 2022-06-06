Lentil Meatballs

These vegan lentil meatballs are tender and packed full of flavor. The tomato paste combined with nutritional yeast adds savory notes, while crushed red pepper lends a touch of heat. Oats help bind them together while adding a boost of fiber.

Melissa Gray Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

15 mins
30 mins
6

Directions

  • Combine lentils, oats, tomato paste, nutritional yeast, parsley, garlic, salt, pepper and crushed red pepper in a large bowl; mix with your hands until fully combined. Shape the mixture into 12 meatballs (1 1/2 heaping tablespoons each); place on a large baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Refrigerate, uncovered, for 15 minutes.

  • Heat oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the meatballs in a single layer; cook, turning as needed, until browned all over, about 5 minutes. Stir in marinara sauce; cook, stirring often, until the meatballs and sauce are heated through, about 2 minutes. Garnish with parsley, if desired.

Parchment paper

2 meatballs & about 1/3 cup sauce
151 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 22g; dietary fiber 6g; sugars 3g; fat 5g; saturated fat 1g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 1g; vitamin a iu 201IU; vitamin b3 niacin 4mg; vitamin b12 2mcg; vitamin c 4mg; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 1mg; vitamin k 11mg; sodium 311mg; calcium 18mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 16mg; phosphorus 64mg; potassium 254mg; niacin equivalents 4mg.
