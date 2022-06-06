Lentil Meatballs
These vegan lentil meatballs are tender and packed full of flavor. The tomato paste combined with nutritional yeast adds savory notes, while crushed red pepper lends a touch of heat. Oats help bind them together while adding a boost of fiber.
EatingWell.com, June 2022
Gallery
Credit: Jen Causey
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Equipment
Parchment paper
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:2 meatballs & about 1/3 cup sauce
Per Serving:
151 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 22g; dietary fiber 6g; sugars 3g; fat 5g; saturated fat 1g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 1g; vitamin a iu 201IU; vitamin b3 niacin 4mg; vitamin b12 2mcg; vitamin c 4mg; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 1mg; vitamin k 11mg; sodium 311mg; calcium 18mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 16mg; phosphorus 64mg; potassium 254mg; niacin equivalents 4mg.