Frozen Watermelon Margarita

This frozen watermelon margarita is refreshingly balanced with sweet watermelon and tart lime juice. Seasoning around the rim offers a little heat. Feel free to swap out the watermelon for cantaloupe or honeydew for a different take.

Britney Victoria Alston Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Credit: Jen Causey

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
2

  • If spice rims are desired on glasses, spread chile-lime seasoning on a small plate. Run a lime wedge around rims of 2 glasses; dip the rims into the seasoning, rolling them around to coat.

  • Place lime juice, tequila, ice cubes and watermelon in a blender. Drizzle honey on top of the mixture; process until smooth, about 30 seconds. Divide between 2 glasses (or the prepared glasses).

Serving Size:
1 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
180 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 25g; sugars 21g; added sugar 16g; vitamin a iu 448IU; vitamin c 15mg; folate 7mg; sodium 2mg; calcium 11mg; magnesium 10mg; phosphorus 15mg; potassium 132mg.
