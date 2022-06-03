Orange Creamsicle Nice Cream
This light and creamy orange creamsicle nice cream uses coconut cream instead of milk or heavy cream to achieve its silky texture. The subtle coconut flavor blends well with the bright acidity from fresh orange juice.
EatingWell.com, June 2022
Gallery
Credit: Jen Causey
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
To make ahead
While the nice cream will have the best texture if served immediately, it can be stored in the freezer for up to 3 months. Allow it to soften at room temperature for 30 to 45 minutes before serving.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:about 3/4 cup
Per Serving:
212 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 24g; sugars 21g; added sugar 9g; fat 12g; saturated fat 12g; vitamin a iu 250IU; vitamin b3 niacin 1mg; vitamin c 63mg; folate 38mg; sodium 12mg; calcium 15mg; chromium 1mcg; magnesium 14mg; phosphorus 22mg; potassium 259mg; niacin equivalents 1mg.