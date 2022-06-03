Orange Creamsicle Nice Cream

This light and creamy orange creamsicle nice cream uses coconut cream instead of milk or heavy cream to achieve its silky texture. The subtle coconut flavor blends well with the bright acidity from fresh orange juice.

Pam Lolley Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Credit: Jen Causey

15 mins
8 hrs
8 hrs 15 mins
4

  • Pour orange juice into ice-cube trays; freeze until frozen, at least 8 hours or up to 24 hours.

  • Combine the frozen orange juice cubes, chilled coconut cream, honey, lime juice and vanilla in a food processor; pulse until smooth, about 2 minutes, stopping to scrape down the sides as needed. Serve immediately or transfer to an airtight container and freeze until ready to serve. (If stored in freezer, let stand at room temperature for 30 to 45 minutes to soften before serving.) Garnish each serving with an orange slice, if desired.

While the nice cream will have the best texture if served immediately, it can be stored in the freezer for up to 3 months. Allow it to soften at room temperature for 30 to 45 minutes before serving.

about 3/4 cup
212 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 24g; sugars 21g; added sugar 9g; fat 12g; saturated fat 12g; vitamin a iu 250IU; vitamin b3 niacin 1mg; vitamin c 63mg; folate 38mg; sodium 12mg; calcium 15mg; chromium 1mcg; magnesium 14mg; phosphorus 22mg; potassium 259mg; niacin equivalents 1mg.
