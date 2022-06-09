Air-Fryer Burgers

This simple air-fryer burger recipe is a splatter-free method to cook up juicy burgers without a lot of fuss. The toppings are classic, but you can always adjust them to suit your taste.

Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Credit: Jacob Fox

active:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4

  • Preheat air fryer to 375°F for 5 minutes. Combine beef, Worcestershire, salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Form the mixture into 4 (4-ounce) patties, about 1/2-inch thick.

  • Working in batches if necessary, arrange the patties in a single layer in the air-fryer basket. Cook, flipping once, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center registers 160°F, about 7 minutes. Top each patty with a cheese slice and cook until melted, about 30 seconds.

  • Assemble the burgers on toasted buns with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles.

1 burger
440 calories; protein 29g; carbohydrates 27g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 5g; added sugar 2g; fat 20g; saturated fat 10g; mono fat 7g; poly fat 2g; trans fatty acid 1g; cholesterol 100mg; vitamin a iu 771IU; vitamin b3 niacin 7mg; vitamin b12 2mcg; vitamin c 6mg; vitamin d iu 13IU; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 25mg; vitamin k 13mg; sodium 730mg; calcium 333mg; chromium 2mcg; iron 5mg; magnesium 85mg; phosphorus 305mg; potassium 433mg; zinc 7mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 10mg; selenium 44mcg.
