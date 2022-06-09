Air-Fryer Fried Green Tomatoes

These air-fryer green tomatoes have plenty of crunch thanks to a crispy mixture of panko breadcrumbs and cornmeal. We serve these "fried" green tomatoes with a classic rémoulade, but any creamy dipping sauce will pair nicely.

Hilary Meyer Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Credit: Jacob Fox

active:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8

Ingredients

Directions

  • Pat tomato slices dry with paper towels. Sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt.

  • Stir flour and garlic powder together in a shallow dish. Place eggs in a separate shallow dish. Stir panko and cornmeal together in a third shallow dish. Dredge the tomato slices in the flour mixture and then dip in the eggs, shaking off excess; dredge in the panko mixture.

  • Preheat air fryer to 400°F. Arrange half of the tomato slices in an even layer in the fryer basket; coat the tomatoes well with cooking spray. Cook until crispy and golden on one side, about 4 minutes. Flip the tomato slices; coat with cooking spray and cook until golden and crispy, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Repeat the procedure with the remaining tomatoes. Sprinkle evenly with pepper and the remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt.

  • Meanwhile, combine mayonnaise, parsley, mustard, lemon juice, capers and Worcestershire in a small bowl. Serve the tomatoes with the sauce.

Serving Size:
about 2 tomato slices & 1 1/2 Tbsp. sauce
Per Serving:
197 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 18g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 4g; fat 12g; saturated fat 2g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 7g; cholesterol 52mg; vitamin a iu 720IU; vitamin b3 niacin 1mg; vitamin c 22mg; vitamin d iu 11IU; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 30mg; vitamin k 47mg; sodium 369mg; calcium 23mg; chromium 3mcg; iron 2mg; magnesium 22mg; phosphorus 77mg; potassium 238mg; omega 3 fatty acid 1g; omega 6 fatty acid 6g; niacin equivalents 2mg; selenium 7mcg.
