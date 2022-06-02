Barbecue Grape-Jelly Meatballs
These barbecue grape-jelly meatballs are meatballs smothered in a sauce of sweet grape jelly, barbecue sauce, hot sauce and ketchup. They're sweet, salty and incredibly tender after their long cook time in the slow cooker. You can serve them right from the slow cooker or stack them on toothpicks for easy finger food.
EatingWell.com, June 2022
Equipment
5- or 6-quart slow cooker
Serving Size:about 3 meatballs
Per Serving:
225 calories; protein 12g; carbohydrates 18g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 13g; added sugar 12g; fat 11g; saturated fat 4g; mono fat 6g; poly fat 1g; cholesterol 62mg; vitamin a iu 87IU; vitamin b3 niacin 3mg; vitamin b12 1mcg; vitamin c 2mg; vitamin d iu 6IU; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 7mg; vitamin k 1mg; sodium 304mg; calcium 16mg; chromium 1mcg; iron 1mg; magnesium 14mg; phosphorus 118mg; potassium 219mg; zinc 2mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 4mg; selenium 14mcg.