Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowl

This sweet-and-salty teriyaki chicken rice bowl is flavored with fresh grated ginger and scallions and packed with colorful veggies and everything else you need for a balanced dinner in one dish.

Liv Dansky Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Gallery

Credit: Fred Hardy

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut white and light green parts of scallions into 2-inch pieces and set aside in a small bowl. Thinly slice the remaining dark green parts of the scallions and reserve for topping.

  • Combine soy sauce, mirin, brown sugar, 2 teaspoons cornstarch and 1/2 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl; set aside. Toss chicken with the remaining 1 teaspoon cornstarch and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a large bowl.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken; cook, stirring occasionally, until golden brown and cooked through, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

  • Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in the skillet over medium-high heat. Add broccoli, bell pepper and 2-inch scallion pieces; cook, stirring often, until the vegetables are tender-crisp, about 2 minutes. Return the chicken to the pan and stir in ginger and the reserved soy sauce mixture. Cook, stirring often, until the sauce thickens and coats the chicken, 4 to 5 minutes.

  • Divide rice evenly among 4 bowls. Top with the chicken and vegetable mixture and the reserved sliced scallions; garnish with sesame seeds, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 1/4 cups chicken-vegetable mixture & 1/2 cup rice
Per Serving:
417 calories; protein 29g; carbohydrates 45g; dietary fiber 5g; sugars 11g; added sugar 6g; fat 13g; saturated fat 3g; mono fat 4g; poly fat 6g; cholesterol 107mg; vitamin a iu 3303IU; vitamin b3 niacin 10mg; vitamin b12 1mcg; vitamin c 108mg; vitamin d iu 1IU; vitamin e iu 3IU; folate 92mg; vitamin k 50mg; sodium 711mg; calcium 65mg; chromium 1mcg; iron 3mg; magnesium 93mg; phosphorus 378mg; potassium 726mg; zinc 3mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 15mg; selenium 34mcg.
