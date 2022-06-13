Air-Fryer Meatballs
These air-fryer meatballs cook quickly and stay juicy in the air fryer. Seasoned simply with Italian seasoning and Parmesan cheese and paired with your favorite marinara sauce, they make the perfect weeknight meal.
EatingWell.com, June 2022
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:2 meatballs
Per Serving:
119 calories; protein 13g; carbohydrates 3g; sugars 1g; fat 6g; saturated fat 2g; mono fat 2g; cholesterol 61mg; vitamin a iu 62IU; vitamin b3 niacin 2mg; vitamin b12 1mcg; vitamin c 1mg; vitamin d iu 7IU; folate 7mg; vitamin k 1mg; sodium 307mg; calcium 33mg; chromium 1mcg; iron 1mg; magnesium 11mg; phosphorus 111mg; potassium 152mg; zinc 3mg; niacin equivalents 3mg; selenium 12mcg.