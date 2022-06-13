Air-Fryer Meatballs

These air-fryer meatballs cook quickly and stay juicy in the air fryer. Seasoned simply with Italian seasoning and Parmesan cheese and paired with your favorite marinara sauce, they make the perfect weeknight meal.

Laura Kanya Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Credit: Jacob Fox

active:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8

  • Preheat air fryer to 370°F for 10 minutes. Lightly coat the air-fryer basket with cooking spray.

  • Mix beef, onion, Parmesan, panko, egg, Italian seasoning, salt, garlic powder, onion powder and pepper in a medium bowl just until combined. Form the beef mixture into 16 (1 1/2-inch) meatballs.

  • Working in batches if necessary, arrange the meatballs in the fryer basket in a single layer. Coat the tops of the meatballs with cooking spray. Cook until lightly browned on top and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center registers 165°F, about 8 minutes. Serve with marinara sauce, if desired.

Serving Size:
2 meatballs
Per Serving:
119 calories; protein 13g; carbohydrates 3g; sugars 1g; fat 6g; saturated fat 2g; mono fat 2g; cholesterol 61mg; vitamin a iu 62IU; vitamin b3 niacin 2mg; vitamin b12 1mcg; vitamin c 1mg; vitamin d iu 7IU; folate 7mg; vitamin k 1mg; sodium 307mg; calcium 33mg; chromium 1mcg; iron 1mg; magnesium 11mg; phosphorus 111mg; potassium 152mg; zinc 3mg; niacin equivalents 3mg; selenium 12mcg.
