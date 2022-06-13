Air-Fryer Hard-Boiled Eggs

These air-fryer hard-boiled eggs are a fuss-free way to cook hard-boiled eggs without boiling water. Having some hard-boiled eggs on hand is great for meal prep or an easy grab-and-go snack.

Devon O'Brien Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Credit: Jacob Fox

5 mins
30 mins
6

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat air fryer to 250°F for 5 minutes. Working in batches if necessary, place eggs in the air-fryer basket and cook for 20 minutes. Meanwhile, prepare a large bowl of ice water.

  • Immediately plunge the cooked eggs into the ice bath. Let stand until cool, about 5 minutes.

  • Drain the eggs and peel.

To make ahead

Refrigerate for up to 1 week.

Nutrition Facts

1 egg
72 calories; protein 6g; fat 5g; saturated fat 2g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 1g; cholesterol 186mg; vitamin a iu 270IU; vitamin d iu 41IU; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 24mg; sodium 71mg; calcium 28mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 6mg; phosphorus 99mg; potassium 69mg; zinc 1mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 1mg; selenium 15mcg.
