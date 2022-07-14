Asopao de Camarones (One-Pot Rice & Shrimp Stew)

This hearty one-pot rice and shrimp stew is typically enjoyed during the cooler months in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. Brown rice adds a boost of fiber and is a good source of complex carbohydrates.

Wendy Lopez Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, July 2022

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium heat. Add red bell pepper, green bell pepper, onion, celery, garlic, salt, oregano and paprika; cook, stirring occasionally, until the peppers and onion are just tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Add water, broth, tomato sauce and bay leaf; cover and bring to a simmer over medium heat.

    Advertisement

  • Add rice and reduce heat to low; cover and cook until the rice is tender, 30 to 35 minutes. Stir in shrimp, lemon juice and peas; simmer, uncovered and stirring occasionally, until the shrimp turn pink, about 2 minutes. Remove and discard the bay leaf. Divide among 6 bowls and top with cilantro and avocado. Serve with hot sauce, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 2/3 cups stew & 1/6 avocado
Per Serving:
315 calories; protein 20g; carbohydrates 35g; dietary fiber 6g; sugars 5g; fat 11g; saturated fat 2g; mono fat 7g; poly fat 2g; cholesterol 122mg; vitamin a iu 1403IU; vitamin b3 niacin 3mg; vitamin c 34mg; vitamin e iu 4IU; folate 59mg; vitamin k 18mg; sodium 646mg; calcium 88mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 89mg; phosphorus 310mg; potassium 686mg; zinc 2mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 4mg; selenium 6mcg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/22/2022