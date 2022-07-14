Breakfast Apple-Cinnamon Oatmeal Cakes
These handy cakes are a great way to start your day. If you're in a hurry, toss one in a food storage container to enjoy once you get to work. If you have more time, pop one in the microwave for 30 seconds, then top with a little milk and enjoy!
EatingWell.com, July 2022
Gallery
Read the full recipe after the video.
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Equipment
Standard 12-cup muffin tin
To make ahead
Freeze oatmeal cakes in an airtight container for up to 3 months. To reheat, microwave 1 oatmeal cake in 30-second intervals until heated through. Alternatively, refrigerate oatmeal cakes in an airtight container for up to 2 days.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 muffin
Per Serving:
159 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 27g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 12g; added sugar 6g; fat 4g; saturated fat 1g; mono fat 1g; poly fat 2g; cholesterol 33mg; vitamin a iu 112IU; vitamin d iu 22IU; folate 8mg; sodium 167mg; calcium 91mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 30mg; phosphorus 139mg; potassium 166mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 1mg; selenium 4mcg.