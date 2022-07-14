Blueberry-Lemon Energy Balls
If you're looking for a midday pick-me-up, these irresistible blueberry-lemon balls come together in minutes and make a perfect on-the-go snack. Walnuts add a boost of plant-based protein and help keep you energized, while a bit of maple syrup adds sweetness.
EatingWell.com, July 2022
Gallery
Read the full recipe after the video.
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
To make ahead
Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:3 energy balls
Per Serving:
190 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 27g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 15g; added sugar 4g; fat 9g; saturated fat 1g; mono fat 1g; poly fat 6g; vitamin a iu 3IU; vitamin c 3mg; folate 13mg; vitamin k 3mg; sodium 1mg; calcium 32mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 32mg; phosphorus 83mg; potassium 207mg; zinc 1mg; omega 3 fatty acid 1g; omega 6 fatty acid 5g; niacin equivalents 1mg; selenium 1mcg.