Blueberry-Lemon Energy Balls

If you're looking for a midday pick-me-up, these irresistible blueberry-lemon balls come together in minutes and make a perfect on-the-go snack. Walnuts add a boost of plant-based protein and help keep you energized, while a bit of maple syrup adds sweetness.

Wendy Lopez Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, July 2022

10 mins
10 mins
6

  • Add walnuts, dates and blueberries to a food processor; process until chopped and combined, 7 to 10 seconds. Add oats, maple syrup and lemon juice. Continue processing until a smooth, thick paste forms, 20 to 30 seconds. Transfer the paste to a small bowl; add lemon zest and mix to combine. With your hands, form and roll the mixture into 18 small balls.

To make ahead

Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.

3 energy balls
190 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 27g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 15g; added sugar 4g; fat 9g; saturated fat 1g; mono fat 1g; poly fat 6g; vitamin a iu 3IU; vitamin c 3mg; folate 13mg; vitamin k 3mg; sodium 1mg; calcium 32mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 32mg; phosphorus 83mg; potassium 207mg; zinc 1mg; omega 3 fatty acid 1g; omega 6 fatty acid 5g; niacin equivalents 1mg; selenium 1mcg.
