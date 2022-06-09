Cucumber Caprese Sandwich

We added cucumber and greens to the tomato to make this refreshing cucumber caprese sandwich flavored with pesto, fresh mozzarella and a sweet balsamic glaze.

Carolyn Casner Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

active:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
1

Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir pesto and mayonnaise together in a small bowl. Spread the mixture on one side of each slice of toast. Layer tomato, mozzarella, cucumber and kale (or arugula) on top of one slice. Drizzle with balsamic glaze and sprinkle with pepper. Top with the second slice, spread-side down. Cut the sandwich in half.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 sandwich
Per Serving:
437 calories; protein 13g; carbohydrates 34g; dietary fiber 5g; sugars 9g; added sugar 3g; fat 27g; saturated fat 8g; mono fat 6g; poly fat 9g; cholesterol 26mg; vitamin a iu 1663IU; vitamin b3 niacin 3mg; vitamin c 17mg; vitamin d iu 1IU; vitamin e iu 6IU; folate 44mg; vitamin k 91mg; sodium 589mg; calcium 182mg; chromium 3mcg; iron 2mg; magnesium 64mg; phosphorus 172mg; potassium 512mg; zinc 1mg; omega 3 fatty acid 1g; omega 6 fatty acid 8g; niacin equivalents 3mg; selenium 16mcg.
