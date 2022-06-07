Air-Fryer Zucchini
Zucchini crisps up nicely in this simple air-fryer zucchini recipe. The interior is creamy and soft without feeling mushy, with the outside remaining crispy. A squeeze of lemon after cooking adds brightness and tang.
EatingWell.com, June 2022
Gallery
Credit: Jacob Fox
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1/3 cup
Per Serving:
64 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 5g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 3g; fat 5g; saturated fat 1g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 1g; cholesterol 2mg; vitamin a iu 278IU; vitamin b3 niacin 1mg; vitamin c 21mg; vitamin d iu 1IU; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 28mg; vitamin k 6mg; sodium 345mg; calcium 43mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 22mg; phosphorus 61mg; potassium 312mg; zinc 1mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; selenium 1mcg.