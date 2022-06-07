Air-Fryer Zucchini

1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Zucchini crisps up nicely in this simple air-fryer zucchini recipe. The interior is creamy and soft without feeling mushy, with the outside remaining crispy. A squeeze of lemon after cooking adds brightness and tang.

Laura Kanya Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Gallery

Credit: Jacob Fox

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat air fryer to 400°F for 5 minutes. Combine Parmesan, oil, oregano, salt, garlic powder, onion powder, pepper and crushed red pepper in a medium bowl. Add zucchini and toss to coat.

    Advertisement

  • Working in batches if necessary, arrange the zucchini slices in a single layer in the fryer basket. Cook, flipping once, until golden brown, 10 to 12 minutes. Sprinkle with lemon juice and serve with lemon wedges.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/3 cup
Per Serving:
64 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 5g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 3g; fat 5g; saturated fat 1g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 1g; cholesterol 2mg; vitamin a iu 278IU; vitamin b3 niacin 1mg; vitamin c 21mg; vitamin d iu 1IU; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 28mg; vitamin k 6mg; sodium 345mg; calcium 43mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 22mg; phosphorus 61mg; potassium 312mg; zinc 1mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; selenium 1mcg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/02/2022