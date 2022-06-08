Air-Fryer Onion Rings

These air-fryer onion rings are a great alternative to traditional deep-fried onion rings. The homemade dipping sauce adds to the savory flavor and adds a creamy note to counter the crispy coating.

Laura Kanya Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Gallery

Credit: Jacob Fox

Recipe Summary

active:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat air fryer to 375°F for 3 minutes. Coat the fryer basket with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Separate onion slices into rings. Toss the onion rings with onion powder, 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Whisk eggs, flour and 1/2 cup buttermilk in a shallow dish. Place panko in another shallow dish. Dip each onion ring in the egg mixture, allowing excess to drip off, then dredge in the panko to coat completely; place in the fryer basket. Repeat until the basket is full. Coat the onion rings with cooking spray. Cook, flipping once, until crispy, about 8 minutes. Repeat with the remaining onion rings in batches as needed.

  • Meanwhile, whisk mayonnaise, chives, parsley and the remaining 1/4 cup buttermilk and 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder in a small bowl. Sprinkle the onion rings with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and serve with the dipping sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cup onion rings & 1 1/2 Tbsp. sauce
Per Serving:
245 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 27g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 6g; fat 13g; saturated fat 2g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 7g; cholesterol 53mg; vitamin a iu 145IU; vitamin b3 niacin 1mg; vitamin c 5mg; vitamin d iu 12IU; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 31mg; vitamin k 31mg; sodium 299mg; calcium 56mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 23mg; phosphorus 100mg; potassium 190mg; zinc 1mg; omega 3 fatty acid 1g; omega 6 fatty acid 6g; niacin equivalents 1mg; selenium 10mcg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/02/2022