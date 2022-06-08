Air-Fryer Onion Rings
These air-fryer onion rings are a great alternative to traditional deep-fried onion rings. The homemade dipping sauce adds to the savory flavor and adds a creamy note to counter the crispy coating.
EatingWell.com, June 2022
Gallery
Credit: Jacob Fox
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 cup onion rings & 1 1/2 Tbsp. sauce
Per Serving:
245 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 27g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 6g; fat 13g; saturated fat 2g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 7g; cholesterol 53mg; vitamin a iu 145IU; vitamin b3 niacin 1mg; vitamin c 5mg; vitamin d iu 12IU; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 31mg; vitamin k 31mg; sodium 299mg; calcium 56mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 23mg; phosphorus 100mg; potassium 190mg; zinc 1mg; omega 3 fatty acid 1g; omega 6 fatty acid 6g; niacin equivalents 1mg; selenium 10mcg.