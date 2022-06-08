Air-Fryer Sweet Potatoes
These air-fryer sweet potatoes are nicely crisped around the edges and tender on the inside. Ground sumac adds a nice tang to the spice mix, but paprika can be used in its place.
EatingWell.com, June 2022
Gallery
Credit: Jacob Fox
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 cup
Per Serving:
130 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 23g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 5g; fat 4g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 1g; vitamin a iu 16091IU; vitamin b3 niacin 1mg; vitamin c 3mg; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 13mg; vitamin k 3mg; sodium 353mg; calcium 37mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 29mg; phosphorus 55mg; potassium 390mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 1mg; selenium 1mcg.