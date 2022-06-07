Air-Fryer Doughnuts

These grease-free air-fryer doughnuts are so easy—just pop open a can of store-bought biscuit dough, and you are on your way. Once cooked, you can choose between vanilla or chocolate glaze or a sweet cinnamon sugar topping. You can discard the doughnut holes or cook them up too! Arrange them in a single layer in the basket of your air fryer and cook at 350°F for 2 minutes.

Devon O'Brien Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Credit: Jacob Fox

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
16

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Doughnuts
Cinnamon-Sugar Topping (optional)
Vanilla Glaze (optional)
Chocolate Glaze (optional)

Directions

  • To prepare doughnuts: Preheat air fryer to 350°F for 5 minutes. Coat the fryer basket with cooking spray.

  • Split each biscuit in half horizontally, like you would a hamburger bun. Use a 1-inch round cutter to cut a hole in the center of each half.

  • Working in batches if necessary, arrange the doughnuts in a single layer in the fryer basket. Cook, flipping once, until golden, 3 to 5 minutes.

  • To prepare cinnamon-sugar topping: Whisk granulated sugar, cinnamon and cardamom in a shallow dish. As each batch comes out of the air fryer, brush the doughnuts with melted butter and dip in the sugar mixture to coat.

  • To prepare vanilla glaze: Whisk confectioners' sugar, 2 tablespoons milk and vanilla in a shallow bowl. As each batch comes out of the air fryer, dip the doughnuts in the glaze and transfer to a wire rack to cool.

  • To prepare chocolate glaze: Whisk confectioners' sugar, cocoa and milk in a shallow bowl. As each batch comes out of the air fryer, dip the doughnuts in the glaze and transfer to a wire rack to cool.

Equipment

1-inch round cookie or biscuit cutter

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 plain doughnut
Per Serving:
83 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 12g; sugars 1g; added sugar 1g; fat 3g; saturated fat 1g; sodium 302mg; calcium 7mg; iron 1mg.
