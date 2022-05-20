Peach Crisp

Sweet summer peaches star in this easy peach crisp. The crunchy topping adds nutty flavor and texture to juicy peach filling.

Pam Lolley Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, May 2022

Credit: Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling / Margaret Monroe Dickey

15 mins
1 hr 15 mins
8

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Gently stir peaches, 1/4 cup brown sugar, cornstarch, lemon juice, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, 1/4 teaspoon salt, vanilla, ginger and almond extract together in a large bowl until thoroughly combined. Spoon the mixture into a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.

  • Stir flour, oats and the remaining 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon and 1/2 teaspoon salt together in a medium bowl. Add butter and toss the mixture, using your fingers to rub in the butter, until it begins to hold clumps when compressed. Stir in almonds. Sprinkle the flour mixture evenly over the peach mixture.

  • Bake until the topping is golden, the filling is thick and bubbly and the peaches are tender, 45 to 50 minutes. Cover loosely with foil if the top begins to brown too quickly. Let cool for 15 minutes before serving.

about 3/4 cup
262 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 47g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 34g; added sugar 20g; fat 8g; saturated fat 4g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 1g; cholesterol 15mg; vitamin a iu 711IU; vitamin b3 niacin 2mg; vitamin c 12mg; vitamin e iu 3IU; folate 9mg; vitamin k 5mg; sodium 225mg; calcium 44mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 32mg; phosphorus 71mg; potassium 390mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 2mg; selenium 1mcg.
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 09/23/2022