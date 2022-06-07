Air-Fryer Steak

This air-fryer steak recipe is as easy as it gets. The air-fryer can cook a steak to your liking with minimal fuss. Adding herb butter at the end elevates this dish while adding the flavors of your favorite fresh herbs.

Laura Kanya Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Credit: Jacob Fox

active:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix butter, herbs, shallot, lemon zest and 1/8 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl. Place the butter mixture in a piece of plastic wrap and roll into a log. Twist the ends of the wrap together to seal; refrigerate until firm, about 20 minutes.

  • Preheat air fryer to 400°F for 5 minutes. Sprinkle salt and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper onto both sides of steak. Arrange the steak pieces in a single layer in the fryer basket. Cook, flipping once, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center registers 130°F, 8 to 10 minutes. Let rest for 5 minutes (the internal temperature will increase to 135°F, which is medium-rare). Slice the steaks against the grain and serve with the herb butter.

To make ahead

Refrigerate butter (Step 2) for up to 4 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3 oz. steak & about 1 1/2 tsp. herb butter
Per Serving:
186 calories; protein 22g; fat 10g; saturated fat 5g; mono fat 3g; cholesterol 75mg; vitamin a iu 211IU; vitamin b3 niacin 6mg; vitamin b12 1mcg; vitamin c 1mg; vitamin d iu 3IU; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 10mg; vitamin k 4mg; sodium 382mg; calcium 18mg; chromium 2mcg; iron 2mg; magnesium 20mg; phosphorus 178mg; potassium 292mg; zinc 4mg; niacin equivalents 9mg; selenium 26mcg.
