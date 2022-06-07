Air-Fryer Broccoli
The Parmesan cheese in this air-fryer broccoli gives this easy side dish a savory flavor, while a squeeze of lemon over the top after cooking adds brightness and acidity.
EatingWell.com, June 2022
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:3/4 cup
Per Serving:
109 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 5g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 1g; fat 9g; saturated fat 2g; mono fat 6g; poly fat 1g; cholesterol 4mg; vitamin a iu 2388IU; vitamin b3 niacin 1mg; vitamin c 73mg; vitamin d iu 1IU; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 56mg; sodium 112mg; calcium 81mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 22mg; phosphorus 86mg; potassium 274mg; zinc 1mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 1mg; selenium 4mcg.