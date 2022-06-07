Air-Fryer Broccoli

The Parmesan cheese in this air-fryer broccoli gives this easy side dish a savory flavor, while a squeeze of lemon over the top after cooking adds brightness and acidity.

Adam Dolge Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Gallery

Credit: Jacob Fox

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat air fryer to 375°F for 5 minutes. Toss broccoli, Parmesan, oil, garlic powder and pepper in a large bowl until evenly coated.

  • Working in batches if necessary, arrange the broccoli in the fryer basket in a single layer. Cook until tender and crisp, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a serving dish and squeeze lemon wedge over the top before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3/4 cup
Per Serving:
109 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 5g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 1g; fat 9g; saturated fat 2g; mono fat 6g; poly fat 1g; cholesterol 4mg; vitamin a iu 2388IU; vitamin b3 niacin 1mg; vitamin c 73mg; vitamin d iu 1IU; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 56mg; sodium 112mg; calcium 81mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 22mg; phosphorus 86mg; potassium 274mg; zinc 1mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 1mg; selenium 4mcg.
