Peach Scones

These tender peach scones have bursts of fresh peaches and a sugary crust. The subtle nutty flavor from whole-wheat flour complements the almond extract and nutmeg in this peach scone recipe.

Melissa Gray Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, May 2022

Gallery

Credit: Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling / Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Whisk whole-wheat flour, all-purpose flour, granulated sugar, baking powder, salt and nutmeg together in a large bowl. Using a pastry blender or 2 forks, cut in butter until the mixture resembles coarse meal. Whisk eggs, yogurt and almond extract together in a small bowl. Stir the yogurt mixture into the flour mixture until combined. Fold in peaches until evenly distributed. Using a 2-ounce (1/4-cup) scoop, scoop 12 scones onto the prepared baking sheet, spacing them about 1 inch apart. Sprinkle the tops evenly with turbinado sugar.

  • Bake until golden brown and a wooden pick inserted in the centers comes out clean, about 20 minutes. Let the scones cool on the pan for 5 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and cool slightly, about 10 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature.

To make ahead

Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 5 days or place in a freezer bag and freeze for up to 3 months.

Equipment

Parchment paper

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 scone
Per Serving:
171 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 24g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 8g; added sugar 6g; fat 7g; saturated fat 4g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 1g; cholesterol 47mg; vitamin a iu 291IU; vitamin b3 niacin 1mg; vitamin c 1mg; vitamin d iu 9IU; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 40mg; vitamin k 1mg; sodium 235mg; calcium 87mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 19mg; phosphorus 102mg; potassium 94mg; zinc 1mg; niacin equivalents 2mg; selenium 13mcg.
