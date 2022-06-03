Air-Fryer Eggplant

This air-fryer eggplant is crispy on the outside with a tender middle. You can fit more slices in the basket when you use smaller eggplant. Dip these crispy slices in marinara or pesto, or drizzle with balsamic glaze.

Hilary Meyer Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Gallery

Credit: Jacob Fox

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Sprinkle eggplant slices evenly with salt and let stand for 10 minutes. Pat the eggplant slices dry with a paper towel.

    Advertisement

  • Spread flour in a shallow dish. Place eggs in a separate shallow dish. Stir panko, Parmesan and Italian seasoning together in a third shallow dish. Dredge the eggplant slices in the flour, then dip in the egg, shaking off excess; dredge in the panko mixture.

  • Preheat air fryer to 350°F. Arrange half of the eggplant slices in an even layer in the fryer basket; coat the eggplant generously with cooking spray. Cook until crispy and golden on one side, 5 to 6 minutes. Flip the eggplant slices; coat with cooking spray and cook until golden and crispy, 5 to 6 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Repeat the procedure with the remaining eggplant slices. Sprinkle with parsley; garnish with additional Parmesan, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/2 cup
Per Serving:
53 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 8g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 2g; fat 2g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 32mg; vitamin a iu 75IU; vitamin b3 niacin 1mg; vitamin c 1mg; vitamin d iu 7IU; folate 22mg; vitamin k 2mg; sodium 204mg; calcium 25mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 10mg; phosphorus 43mg; potassium 147mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; selenium 4mcg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/02/2022