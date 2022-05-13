Pastelón de Yuca (Cheesy Yuca Casserole)

Ground chicken scented with onion and paprika sits between creamy layers of mashed yuca in this beloved Dominican dish that can be customized with your favorite protein. Serve with a generous side of vegetables for a complete meal.

Wendy Lopez Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, May 2022; updated November 2022

30 mins
1 hr 15 mins
6

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Bring a medium pot of water to a boil. Add yuca, cover and cook until completely tender, 30 to 35 minutes. Drain and remove any fibrous strings from the yuca. Mash with a potato masher until lump-free, then stir in egg and milk until completely creamy and smooth.

  • Meanwhile, heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add pepper and onion; cook, stirring, for 2 to 3 minutes. Add chicken, lemon juice and paprika; cook, stirring occasionally, until the chicken is no longer pink, about 5 minutes. Add marinara and salt and cook until warmed through, about 3 minutes.

  • Layer half of the yuca mash in the bottom of the prepared baking dish. Add the chicken mixture and top with 1/4 cup Cheddar and 1/4 cup mozzarella. Evenly top with the remaining yuca mash and sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 cup each Cheddar and mozzarella. Bake until the cheese is melted and the edges are golden, about 30 minutes. Let stand for 5 minutes before cutting into 6 pieces.

Refrigerate cooked chicken (Step 3) in an airtight container for up to 1 day.

1 piece
432 calories; protein 19g; carbohydrates 57g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 6g; fat 15g; saturated fat 5g; mono fat 6g; poly fat 2g; cholesterol 98mg; vitamin a iu 967IU; vitamin b3 niacin 6mg; vitamin b12 1mcg; vitamin c 42mg; vitamin d iu 21IU; vitamin e iu 3IU; folate 58mg; vitamin k 10mg; sodium 681mg; calcium 199mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 58mg; phosphorus 285mg; potassium 895mg; zinc 2mg; omega 6 fatty acid 2g; niacin equivalents 10mg; selenium 16mcg.
