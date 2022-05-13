Pastelón de Yuca (Cheesy Yuca Casserole)

Layer half of the yuca mash in the bottom of the prepared baking dish. Add the chicken mixture and top with 1/4 cup Cheddar and 1/4 cup mozzarella. Evenly top with the remaining yuca mash and sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 cup each Cheddar and mozzarella. Bake until the cheese is melted and the edges are golden, about 30 minutes. Let stand for 5 minutes before cutting into 6 pieces.