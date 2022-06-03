Air-Fryer Tuna Steak

This air-fryer tuna steak is coated in sesame seeds and drizzled with a sweet and savory sauce. You can cook the tuna steaks all the way through, or if you prefer a pink center, opt for sushi-grade tuna and cook them for less time. These easy air-fryer tuna steaks would pair beautifully with spicy greens.

Hilary Meyer Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Gallery

Credit: Jacob Fox

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine tamari (or soy sauce), scallion, lime juice, sesame oil, honey and garlic in a small bowl; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Spread sesame seeds on a small plate. Coat both sides of each tuna steak evenly with sesame seeds, pressing to adhere.

  • Preheat air fryer to 375°F. Place the tuna steaks in the fryer basket and cook to desired doneness (about 7 minutes for medium-rare or 10 minutes for medium). Slice the tuna steaks and drizzle evenly with the reserved sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3 oz. tuna & 1 1/4 Tbsp. sauce
Per Serving:
190 calories; protein 30g; carbohydrates 6g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 3g; added sugar 3g; fat 5g; saturated fat 1g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 2g; cholesterol 44mg; vitamin a iu 40IU; vitamin b3 niacin 21mg; vitamin b12 2mcg; vitamin c 2mg; vitamin d iu 77IU; folate 15mg; vitamin k 8mg; sodium 484mg; calcium 57mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 65mg; phosphorus 367mg; potassium 583mg; zinc 1mg; omega 6 fatty acid 2g; niacin equivalents 22mg; selenium 105mcg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/02/2022