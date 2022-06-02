Air-Fryer Fish Tacos

These air-fryer fish tacos get their kick from a crispy breadcrumb coating that's spiked with chili powder. Avocado crema helps balance the flavors, while shredded cabbage slaw adds crunch. These easy air-fryer fish tacos are finished with fresh tomato, but feel free to add your own favorite toppings to the mix.

Hilary Meyer Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Credit: Jacob Fox

30 mins
30 mins
4

  • Toss cabbage, cilantro, scallion, 2 tablespoons lime juice and avocado oil together in a medium bowl; set aside.

  • Cut avocado in half lengthwise; using a spoon, scoop the pulp into the bowl of a mini food processor. Add sour cream, garlic, salt and the remaining 3 tablespoons lime juice; process until smooth, about 30 seconds. (Alternatively, mash with a fork to reach desired consistency.) Set aside.

  • Preheat air fryer to 400°F. Place egg white in a shallow dish; whisk until frothy. Combine breadcrumbs and chili powder in a separate shallow dish. Pat fish dry with a paper towel. Coat the fish with egg white, letting excess drip off; dredge in the breadcrumb mixture, pressing to adhere.

  • Working in batches if needed, arrange the fish in an even layer in the fryer basket; coat the fish well with cooking spray. Cook until crispy and golden on one side, about 3 minutes. Flip the fish; coat with cooking spray and cook until it's crispy and flakes easily, about 3 minutes. Flake the fish into bite-size pieces. Top each tortilla evenly with fish, avocado crema (about 1 tablespoon each), cabbage slaw (about 1/4 cup each) and tomato. Serve with lime wedges, if desired.

2 tacos
377 calories; protein 27g; carbohydrates 36g; dietary fiber 8g; sugars 3g; fat 15g; saturated fat 3g; mono fat 8g; poly fat 2g; cholesterol 87mg; vitamin a iu 1283IU; vitamin b3 niacin 8mg; vitamin b12 1mcg; vitamin c 29mg; vitamin e iu 3IU; folate 72mg; vitamin k 53mg; sodium 341mg; calcium 62mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 64mg; phosphorus 223mg; potassium 951mg; zinc 1mg; omega 6 fatty acid 2g; niacin equivalents 13mg; selenium 44mcg.
