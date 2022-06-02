Air-Fryer Okra

These air-fryer okra "fries" are irresistibly crispy thanks to their cornmeal-based crust. Cutting the pods in half lengthwise helps the coating stick. We dip them in a creamy-spicy dipping sauce. If you really like the heat, add the optional Cajun seasoning to give them more kick.

Hilary Meyer Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Credit: Jacob Fox

active:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat air fryer to 400°F for 5 minutes. Stir flour, cornmeal and garlic powder together in a shallow dish. Stir eggs and water together in a separate shallow dish. Dip okra in the egg mixture and then dredge in the flour mixture, shaking off excess.

  • Arrange half of the okra in an even layer in the fryer basket; coat the okra generously with cooking spray. Cook until crispy and golden, about 10 minutes, shaking the basket halfway through cooking time and coating with cooking spray again. Transfer the okra to a plate and sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt. Repeat the procedure with the remaining okra and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Sprinkle the okra evenly with Cajun seasoning, if desired.

  • Meanwhile, combine mayonnaise, chives, ketchup, Worcestershire and hot sauce in a small bowl. Serve the okra with the sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
5 to 6 okra pieces & about 1 1/2 Tbsp. sauce
Per Serving:
150 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 11g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 2g; fat 11g; saturated fat 2g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 6g; cholesterol 29mg; vitamin a iu 302IU; vitamin b3 niacin 1mg; vitamin c 8mg; vitamin d iu 6IU; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 37mg; vitamin k 33mg; sodium 280mg; calcium 31mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 20mg; phosphorus 42mg; potassium 127mg; omega 3 fatty acid 1g; omega 6 fatty acid 6g; niacin equivalents 1mg; selenium 4mcg.
