Air-Fryer Chicken Tenders

These air-fryer chicken tenders will have you ditching the store-bought version in no time. Lightly flavored with Italian seasoning, these chicken tenders cook up extra crispy in the air fryer. We love them paired with honey mustard, but ketchup or ranch dressing will work well too.

Adam Dolge Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2022

Gallery

Credit: Jacob Fox

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat air fryer to 400°F for 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Place flour in a shallow bowl. Place eggs in a separate shallow bowl. Combine panko and Italian seasoning in a separate shallow bowl, stirring to combine.

  • Sprinkle chicken tenders with pepper. Working with 1 tender at a time, dredge the chicken in the flour, shaking off excess. Dip in the eggs to coat, letting excess drip off. Dredge in the panko mixture, pressing to adhere. Transfer to a large plate.

  • Working in batches if necessary, generously coat all sides of the chicken with cooking spray. Add the breaded chicken to the fryer basket; cook, flipping once, until crispy and a thermometer inserted in the thickest portion registers at least 165°F, about 8 to 10 minutes. Sprinkle with salt. Serve with honey mustard, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 tenders
Per Serving:
232 calories; protein 32g; carbohydrates 15g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 1g; fat 5g; saturated fat 1g; mono fat 1g; poly fat 1g; cholesterol 158mg; vitamin a iu 136IU; vitamin d iu 21IU; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 14mg; sodium 449mg; calcium 17mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 11mg; phosphorus 70mg; potassium 57mg; zinc 1mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 1mg; selenium 11mcg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/02/2022