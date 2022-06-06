Air-Fryer Chicken Tenders
These air-fryer chicken tenders will have you ditching the store-bought version in no time. Lightly flavored with Italian seasoning, these chicken tenders cook up extra crispy in the air fryer. We love them paired with honey mustard, but ketchup or ranch dressing will work well too.
EatingWell.com, June 2022
Credit: Jacob Fox
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:2 tenders
Per Serving:
232 calories; protein 32g; carbohydrates 15g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 1g; fat 5g; saturated fat 1g; mono fat 1g; poly fat 1g; cholesterol 158mg; vitamin a iu 136IU; vitamin d iu 21IU; vitamin e iu 1IU; folate 14mg; sodium 449mg; calcium 17mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 11mg; phosphorus 70mg; potassium 57mg; zinc 1mg; omega 6 fatty acid 1g; niacin equivalents 1mg; selenium 11mcg.